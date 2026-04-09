<p><strong>“Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”</strong></p><p>Explanation: The quote by George Carlin is a critique on human egocentrism, a tendency among people to take their behaviour as the righteous standard while dismissing experiences of others.</p><p>The writer is implying that a person is constantly comparing themselves to other people and believing their view of the world is the most accurate. Others who might not fit into the same definition must be uninformed or biased.</p><p>Human beings often do this in work and relationships as well. A person who is slower than them must be incompetent and the person going too fast must be a radical or reckless.</p><p>However, the same person might be too fast or too slow for other drivers or people in life.</p><p>The writer is commenting on the cognitive bias where a person might think they see the reality with utmost precision, not realising the perception is relative to everyone.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>George Carlin was a legendary American comedian, social critic, actor and author. He was widely known for his dark humour and sharp social commentary.</p><p>His famous show ‘Seven words you can never say on television’ attracted controversy and invited the US government to regulate inappropriate content on the television. </p><p>He is also known to have filmed about 14 stand-up specials for HBO and also appeared in films like<em> Jersey Girl (2004).</em></p>