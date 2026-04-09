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Quote of the day by George Carlin: “Have you ever noticed that anybody driving slower than you is an idiot, and anyone going faster than you is a maniac?”

George Carlin was a legendary American comedian, social critic, actor and author.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 06:46 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 06:46 IST
quote of the day

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