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Quote of the day by George Eliot: “It will never rain roses, when we want to have more…”

Mary Ann Evans, known by her pen name George Eliot, was an English novelist, poet, journalist, translator, and one of the leading writers of the Victorian era.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 04:55 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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