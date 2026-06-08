Quote of the day by George Eliot: “It will never rain roses, when we want to have more…”

<p><strong>“It will never rain roses: when we want to have more roses, we must plant more roses.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation: </ins></strong>The message behind the quote is simple: we cannot expect results without putting in the work.</p><p>George Eliot uses the image of a rose garden to explain that beautiful things need care, patience and effort. Roses do not fall from the sky. They grow because someone plants them and looks after them. In the same way, success, happiness and personal growth do not happen by accident.</p><p>If we want to do well in our studies, we have to study. If we want strong friendships, we have to invest time and trust. If we want a kinder society, we have to show kindness ourselves.</p><p>The quote also reminds us not to wait for perfect circumstances. Many people spend a lot of time hoping that life will change on its own. They wait for the right opportunity but progress often begins with small actions that we take every day.</p><p>George Eliot's words encourage us to stop waiting for life to hand us what we want and instead become active participants in creating it.</p><p>A better future is not something that simply arrives. Like a garden, it is something we help grow through our own actions.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>George Eliot was the pen name of English novelist Mary Ann Evans. Widely regarded as one of the leading writers of the Victorian era, she explored themes of morality, compassion and personal growth through classics such as Middlemarch and Silas Marner.</p>