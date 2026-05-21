Quote of the day by George Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means…”

<p><strong>“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, George Orwell argues that freedom loses much of its meaning if it exists only for ideas that are convenient, popular, or widely accepted.</p><p>The line suggests that the true test of liberty is not whether people are allowed to repeat what others already agree with, but whether they can express difficult truths, criticism, or unpopular perspectives without fear.</p><p>Orwell points towards an important contradiction often present in discussions around freedom: many people support free expression in principle, but become uncomfortable when speech challenges their own beliefs, authority, or worldview.</p><p>The quote does not celebrate cruelty or provocation for its own sake. Instead, it highlights the importance of allowing room for disagreement, criticism, and uncomfortable conversations within any society that values liberty</p><p>The quote suggests that freedom of expression becomes meaningful precisely when it protects speech that is inconvenient, challenging, or difficult to hear.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> George Orwell (1903–1950) was an English novelist, essayist, and journalist widely known for his sharp political and social commentary.</p><p>He is best known for works such as 1984 and Animal Farm, both of which explored themes of power, censorship, surveillance, propaganda, and authoritarianism.</p>.Quote of the day by Aldous Huxley: “Words can be like X-rays if you use them properly…”