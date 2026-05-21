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Quote of the day by George Orwell: “If liberty means anything at all, it means…”

Orwell is best known for works such as 1984 and Animal Farm, both of which explored themes of power, censorship, surveillance, and authoritarianism.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 04:07 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 04:07 IST
EducationQuotesGeorge Orwellquote of the day

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