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Quote of the day by George Orwell: “Perhaps one did not want to be loved so much as to be understood.”

George Orwell (born in 1903) was an influential English author known for his novels on the dangers of totalitarianism and rigid political systems.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:45 IST
quote of the day

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