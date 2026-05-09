<p><strong>“A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies. The man who never reads lives only one.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, George R R Martin presents reading as more than just a habit or source of entertainment. He suggests that books allow people to experience lives, places, emotions, and perspectives far beyond their own reality.</p><p>A person may physically live only one life, but through stories, history, and ideas, readers are able to step into countless different worlds. They can understand experiences they have never personally gone through, encounter cultures and time periods far removed from their own, and see life through the eyes of entirely different people.</p><p>The quote also highlights how reading expands imagination and empathy. It allows people to think beyond the limits of their immediate surroundings and personal experiences. In contrast, someone who never reads may remain confined only to what they directly see and experience themselves.</p><p>At its core, the quote is about the ability of books to widen human understanding. Reading, in this sense, becomes a way of exploring many versions of life within a single lifetime.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> George R R Martin (born 1948) is an American novelist and screenwriter, best known for creating the epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired the globally popular television series Game of Thrones.</p><p>Martin’s writing is known for its complex characters, political themes, moral ambiguity, and expansive world-building. Across his works, he frequently explores human nature, power, memory, and storytelling itself.</p>