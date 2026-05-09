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Quote of the day by George R R Martin: “A reader lives a thousand lives before he dies...”

The quote is from George R R Martin’s novel A Dance with Dragons and reflects the transformative power of reading and imagination.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 02:30 IST
EducationQuotesgeorge rr martinquote of the day

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