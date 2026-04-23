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Quote of the day by Gertrude Stein: “Everybody knows if you are too careful.... ”

She, her partner and her brother were the first collectors of the works done by Cubist artists (a highly influential visual arts) such as Pablo Picasso.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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