Quote of the day by Gertrude Stein: “Everybody knows if you are too careful.... ”

<p><strong>“Everybody knows if you are too careful you are so occupied in being careful that you are sure to stumble over something. ”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The author warns against being too cautioned against something in life. He says if one is too preoccupied with being too careful about a situation to prevent a negative outcome, there is a chance they might commit an error. This happens because when one is too focused to avoid a mistake, most of the cognitive resources like attention and memory are hyper occupied in monitoring on what needs to be avoided and there is less focus on other tasks or potential obstacles in the way.</p><p>For instance, if one is too cautious to miss a step on stairs, their whole attention might be monitoring the stairs and they are very likely to run into another person walking past them and other hurdles in the immediate surroundings.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Gertrude Stein (born in 1874) was an unorthodox American writer and artist whose home was reportedly a salon for the leading artists (such as Ernest Hemingway) between World War 1 and World War 2.</p><p>She is also known to share a psychology degree with the famous philosopher William James.</p><p>She, her partner and her brother were the first collectors of the works done by <em>Cubist </em>artists (a highly influential visual arts) such as Pablo Picasso.</p><p>Most of her work is known for its eccentricity and a self-styled genius.</p><p>Her notable works include <em>Three Lives</em> (1909) and <em>The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas</em> (1933). </p>