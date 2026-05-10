Quote of the day by G.K Chesterton : “Do not free a camel of the burden of his hump; you may be freeing him from being a camel.”

<p><strong>“Do not free a camel of the burden of his hump; you may be freeing him from being a camel.” </strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote implies that in order to experience freedom, one doesn’t need to change the fundamental nature of things. The author suggests that true freedom is not the absence of limits but it is to enjoy life within the natural order of things.</p><p>Just like if one removes the hump from a camel, it will lose its identity. It could also suggest one cannot escape from the laws of nature.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius. Possessing a gift to dwell into paradox, much of his work reflected his social concern. Though known for his detective fiction, he first gained popularity as a journalist and social philosopher. He is best remembered for a mystery fiction about Father Brown, a catholic priest and detective.</p>