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Quote of the day by G.K Chesterton : “Do not free a camel of the burden of his hump; you may be freeing him from being a camel.”

GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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