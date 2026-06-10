Quote of the day by G.K Chesterton “Journalism largely consists in saying "Lord Jones is dead" to people who never knew Lord Jones was alive.”

<h4><strong>“Journalism largely consists in saying "Lord Jones is dead" to people who never knew Lord Jones was alive.”</strong></h4><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>Through this hilarious quote, the author implies a deeper truth about the role of a journalist in society. While most people think their job is to show the truth, it is also to bring irrelevant or obscure information into a collectively shared awareness. In this manner, they prevent people from forgetting the past and keeping history alive.</p><p>In other words, the stories shared by journalists makes people understand the backstory to an event and why the event matters. In many ways, their coverage of an isolated event helps in making sense of a bigger reality or societal pattern.</p><p>However, some critics take this quote as a dig against the sensationalism of life by media personnel who can sometimes burden people with too much information about the world which may be less concerning to them. </p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius. Possessing a gift to dwell into paradox, much of his work reflected his social concern. Though known for his detective fiction, he first gained popularity as a journalist and social philosopher. He is best remembered for a mystery fiction about Father Brown, a catholic priest and detective.</p>