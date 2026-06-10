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Quote of the day by G.K Chesterton “Journalism largely consists in saying "Lord Jones is dead" to people who never knew Lord Jones was alive.”

GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 10:25 IST
quote of the day

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