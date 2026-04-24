Quote of the day by GK Chesterton: “We do not need to get good laws to restrain bad people...."

<p><strong>“We do not need to get good laws to restrain bad people. We need to get good people to restrain us from bad laws.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote suggests that people with a weak moral compass will always find a way to manipulate good laws to their advantage. They will always find ways to ignore, bypass or exploit the established laws. Hence, good laws seldom can save a community from corrupt practices or establishing fairness.</p><p>In other words, people who act right out of fear of getting punishment would act differently if no one is watching them.</p><p>If the people in a community lack personal integrity, no amount of good legislation can bring reformation.</p><p>However, on the flip side, if the inner compass of a society is in the right place, no bad legislation can prevail over the land.</p><p>The quote implies that an active, ethical participation in public affairs can effectively fight against tyranny or unfair rules.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius. Possessing a gift to dwell into paradox, much of his work reflected his social concern. Though known for his detective fiction, he first gained popularity as a journalist and social philosopher. He is best remembered for a mystery fiction about Father Brown, a catholic priest and detective.</p>