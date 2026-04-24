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Quote of the day by GK Chesterton: “We do not need to get good laws to restrain bad people...."

GK Chesterton was a dominating literary figure in the early 20th century, known for his comic genius.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 06:32 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 06:32 IST
Educationquote of the day

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