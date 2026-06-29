Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Grace Hopper: “The most dangerous phrase in the language is…”

Grace Hopper was one of the pioneers of modern computing and played a key role in the development of early programming languages.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 June 2026, 04:39 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us