Quote of the day by Grace Hopper: “The most dangerous phrase in the language is…”

<p><strong>"The most dangerous phrase in the language is: 'We've always done it this way.'"</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation:</strong> This quote cautions against becoming complacent or resisting change simply because something has been done a certain way for a long time.</p><p>Grace Hopper argued that clinging to familiar methods can prevent people and organisations from discovering better solutions, adapting to new challenges and embracing innovation. While experience and tradition have value, they should not become barriers to improvement.</p><p>The quote encourages us to question outdated practices, remain open to new ideas and continuously look for better ways of doing things.</p><p><strong>About the author:</strong> Grace Hopper (1906–1992) was an American computer scientist, mathematician and Rear Admiral in the United States Navy. She was one of the pioneers of modern computing and played a key role in the development of early programming languages.</p><p>Hopper was instrumental in creating one of the first compiler systems, which helped make programming more accessible and laid the foundation for languages such as COBOL. She was also known for popularising the term "debugging" after an actual moth was found inside a computer relay.</p><p>Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in computer science, Hopper spent her career advocating innovation, problem-solving and challenging conventional thinking. Her ideas continue to inspire scientists, engineers, educators and leaders around the world.</p>