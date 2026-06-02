<p><strong>“I dream. Sometimes I think that’s the only right thing to do. To dream, to live in the world of dreams. But it doesn’t last forever. Wakefulness always comes to take me back.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote accurately captures the tension between imagination and reality, that most people feel at least once.</p><p>The speaker finds comfort in dreams, not merely the kind that comes during sleep, but also hopes, fantasies, possibilities, and imagined versions of life. In difficult moments, dreaming can feel easier than confronting uncertainty, disappointment, or hardship. It offers a temporary escape and a glimpse of a world shaped by desire rather than circumstance.</p><p>Yet the quote does not end in the dream world. “Wakefulness always comes to take me back.” Reality eventually returns, bringing with it responsibilities, limitations, and truths that cannot be avoided. No matter how comforting dreams may be, life ultimately has to be lived in the waking world.</p><p>What makes the quote powerful is that it does not dismiss dreaming. On the contrary, it acknowledges its importance. Dreams inspire people, help them endure difficult times, and remind them of what they hope for. But dreams alone are not enough. At some point, they must meet reality.</p><p>In many ways, the quote reflects a universal human experience: the desire to escape, balanced against the necessity of returning.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> The quote is from Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami. Murakami's writing often explores loneliness, memory, longing, and the blurred boundary between reality and imagination.</p><p>Decades after the novel's publication, the quote continues to resonate because it speaks to a simple truth: dreaming may help us survive reality, but eventually reality asks us to return, carrying with us whatever the dream has taught us.</p>