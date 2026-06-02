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Quote of the day by Haruki Murakami: “I dream. Sometimes I think that’s the only right thing…”

Murakami's writing often explores loneliness, memory, longing, and the blurred boundary between reality and imagination.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 04:32 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 04:32 IST
Haruki MurakamiQuotesdreamsquote of the day

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