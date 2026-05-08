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Quote of the day by Haruki Murakami: “If you only read the books that everyone else is reading…”

Murakami is best known for internationally acclaimed novels such as Norwegian Wood, Kafka on the Shore, and 1Q84.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:26 IST

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