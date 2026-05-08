<p><strong>“If you only read the books that everyone else is reading, you can only think what everyone else is thinking.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, Haruki Murakami highlights the connection between what we consume and how we think. He suggests that ideas, perspectives, and imagination are shaped by the books, stories, and information we expose ourselves to.</p><p>If a person only engages with what is already popular or widely accepted, their thinking may remain limited to familiar viewpoints. In contrast, exploring different kinds of writing, whether unusual, challenging, or less mainstream, can introduce new ways of understanding the world.</p><p>The quote is not necessarily dismissing popular books. Instead, it encourages intellectual curiosity and the willingness to go beyond what is already common or comfortable. Reading broadly allows people to encounter unfamiliar ideas, question assumptions, and develop perspectives of their own.</p><p>At its core, the quote reflects the idea that independent thinking often begins with independent reading. The more diverse the voices and ideas we engage with, the more original and expansive our own thinking can become.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong>: Haruki Murakami (born 1949) is a Japanese novelist known for blending surrealism, loneliness, memory, and philosophical reflection in his works. His writing often explores the inner lives of individuals navigating modern society, identity, and emotional isolation.</p><p>Murakami is best known for internationally acclaimed novels such as Norwegian Wood, Kafka on the Shore, and 1Q84. His works have developed a global readership for their distinct style, introspective themes, and unconventional storytelling.</p>