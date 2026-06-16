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Quote of the day by Henry David Thoreau : “The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”

Henry David Thoreau (born 1817) was an American writer and philosopher, popularly known for his beliefs around Transcendentalism.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 06:02 IST
quote of the day

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