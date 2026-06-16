Quote of the day by Henry David Thoreau : “The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”

<h2><em>“The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it.”</em></h2><p><br><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: In this quote, the author suggests that energy is the true currency of one' s life. Much like how one views a price tag at a shopping mall and decides if the object is worth their money and use, the author implies one must operate in life with the same principle.</p><p>Likewise, whenever a person is investing in an activity or a passion, they must ask if it is worth exchanging life’s precious moments or their energy for it. It also reminds the reader to assess where they may be putting into their energy in everyday life. </p><p>Sometimes, a person may choose to invest in activities which are helpful for their growth and give them happiness. At other times, they may find themselves spending too much time around things which are not beneficial for their own well being. So, just like one is cautious around overspending money on wrong things, one needs to exercise the same awareness around one’s energy.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Henry David Thoreau (born 1817) was an American writer and philosopher, popularly known for his beliefs around Transcendentalism, a philosophy which promotes the notion that there is a unity of all creation, there is innate goodness in all and the supremacy of insight over logic.</p><p>His beliefs are recorded in one of his most popular works <em>Walden (1854). </em></p><p>He is also known to share a close bond with the popular writer Ralph Waldo Emerson and was also a strong advocate of civil liberties. </p>