Quote of the day by HG Wells: “We all have our time machines, don’t we…”

<p><strong>“We all have our time machines, don't we. Those that take us back are memories... And those that carry us forward, are dreams.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote suggests that time travel is not a matter of science or machinery, but of the mind.</p><p>Memories act as one kind of time machine. A familiar song, a photograph, a conversation, or even a scent can instantly transport a person years into the past. Through memories, people relive moments of joy, regret, love, loss, and learning.</p><p>Dreams, meanwhile, perform the opposite function. They carry people forward into possibilities that do not yet exist. Dreams are not limited to sleep; they include ambitions, hopes, plans, and visions of a different future.</p><p>The quote is about the uniquely human ability to connect different moments in time. Memories remind us where we have come from, while dreams remind us where we can still go.<br></p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>The quote is attributed to H G Wells, the pioneering British novelist often regarded as one of the founders of science fiction.</p><p>Best known for works such as The Time Machine, The War of the Worlds, and The Invisible Man, Wells frequently explored ideas about time, technology, society, and human progress.</p><p>Interestingly, this quote comes from The Time Machine, making its metaphor especially fitting. While Wells imagined mechanical travel through time in his fiction, the quote reminds readers that memories and dreams are the time machines people already possess.</p>.Quote of the day by Gabriel García Márquez: “It is not true that people stop pursuing dreams…”