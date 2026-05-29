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Quote of the day by HG Wells: “We all have our time machines, don’t we…”

The quote is attributed to H G Wells, the pioneering British novelist often regarded as one of the founders of science fiction.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 04:10 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 04:10 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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