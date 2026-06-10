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Quote of the day by Ian Fleming: “The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.”

The quote serves as a reminder that many achievements we admire today were once considered impossible.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 04:24 IST
EducationJames BondQuotesgeniusquote of the day

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