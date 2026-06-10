Quote of the day by Ian Fleming: “The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.”

<p><strong>“The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>This quote by Ian Fleming reflects how society often views bold ideas and unconventional thinking. Throughout history, many inventions, discoveries and achievements were initially dismissed as unrealistic or impossible. People who challenged accepted norms were sometimes criticised, mocked or labelled as irrational. Yet when their ideas succeeded, they were celebrated as visionaries.</p><p>The quote suggests that the difference between being called a genius and being considered foolish often depends on the final outcome. An idea that fails may be seen as reckless or impractical, while the same idea, if successful, may be regarded as innovative and brilliant.</p><p>However, the quote is not merely about success. It also highlights the importance of courage and perseverance. Many people abandon their ideas because they fear criticism or rejection. Those who eventually succeed are often the ones who continue despite doubts from others.</p><p>New ideas do not always receive immediate acceptance, and progress often begins with questioning existing ways of thinking. While success cannot be guaranteed, meaningful change rarely comes from playing it safe all the time.</p><p>The quote serves as a reminder that many achievements we admire today were once considered impossible. Sometimes, what appears unreasonable at first can become groundbreaking when given the opportunity to succeed.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Ian Fleming was a British author, journalist and naval intelligence officer best known for creating the fictional spy James Bond. </p><p>His novels, including Casino Royale, From Russia with Love and Goldfinger, became international bestsellers and laid the foundation for one of the most successful film franchises in history.</p>