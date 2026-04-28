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Quote of the day by Isaac Asimov: “Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.”

Isaac Asimov (born 1920) was an American author and biochemist known for his science fiction.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:15 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:15 IST
quote of the day

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