Quote of the day by Isaac Asimov: “Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.”

<p><strong>“Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.” </strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote implies that morals are social constructs and ideally must be applied in daily life situations. They often work in spaces where the demarcation between right and wrong is clearly established. However, real life rarely exists in binaries. Most of the real life situations are a blend of both, right and wrong. So, the author suggests that one must observe the situation realistically and not just abide by morals blindly to the point it results in a negative outcome.</p><p>For instance, a social experiment once asked people to make a choice whom they would have rescued in a situation where a vehicle lost breaks and either side of the road had people, on one side there were more people than on the other. So, most people chose to save the populated side of the road. However, morally the decision was still flawed. But saving more people was a pragmatic choice.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Isaac Asimov (born 1920) was an American author and biochemist known for his science fiction. His fiction became easily readable to a layperson. In later years, he switched to non fiction writing.</p><p>He started to contribute stories to science fiction magazines in 1939.</p><p>His short stories came to be recognised as one of the greatest in the genre. He is widely famous for his two series: <em>Foundation (</em>1942-1949) and the <em>Robot </em>series (1950).</p>