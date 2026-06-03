<p><strong>“You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation: </ins></strong>At first glance, the quote appears to be about books. But it is really about human connection.</p><p>Baldwin suggests that suffering often feels isolating because we experience it from within our own lives. When we are hurt, disappointed or lost, it is easy to believe that nobody else could possibly understand what we are going through.</p><p>Through novels, poems, memoirs and essays, people encounter the thoughts and emotions of individuals separated from them by decades, centuries, cultures and continents. A reader struggling with heartbreak may discover the same feelings described by a poet who lived hundreds of years ago. Someone dealing with self-doubt may find comfort in the words of a writer who wrestled with the very same questions.</p><p>Reading does not erase pain but it can offer the reassurance that human experiences are often shared. The fears, hopes, failures and joys that seem intensely personal are, in many ways, part of a larger human story.</p><p>This is why books often feel like companions during difficult times. They remind readers that they are not alone and that others have walked similar paths before them.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>The quote is attributed to James Baldwin, one of the most influential American writers of the twentieth century.</p><p>Baldwin was a novelist, essayist, playwright and social critic whose work explored race, identity, love, belonging and the human condition. His writing continues to resonate with readers across generations. This quote comes from an interview in which Baldwin reflected on the transformative power of literature.</p>