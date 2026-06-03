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Quote of the day by James Baldwin: “You think your pain and heartbreak are unprecedented...”

The quote is attributed to James Baldwin, one of the most influential American writers of the twentieth century.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 04:43 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 04:43 IST
bookliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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