Quote of the day by Jane Austen: “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.”

<p><strong>“If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.” </strong></p><p><ins>Explanation:</ins> The quote is borrowed from the author’s one of the celebrated books ‘<em>Emma’ </em>and implies the meaning of true, profound love which is very difficult to put into words.</p><p>In the novel, Mr. Knightly spoke to Emma about how it is reasonably easy to express shallow feelings but when the emotions are exceptionally high, it becomes rather difficult to express and can also leave people speechless in the moment.</p><p>The author carefully separates genuine connection from a superficial one. In other words, eloquent speeches in love are often articulated when a heart is detached and not strongly connected because true emotions tend to make a person more hesitant and make them struggle to put that passion into accurate words.</p><p>Psychologically, true feelings increase one’s stakes for rejection and make people more guarded. This causes them to lose perfection in the moment and express their feelings with a newly found vulnerability.</p><p>The quote also suggests that people who are less connected to one another find it more easy to showcase love to the world through flashy actions. </p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Jane Austen (born in 1775) was an English writer who profoundly influenced character development through her novels in which she gave power to ordinary people.</p><p>Many of her novels were centered around the lives of young women who went on a journey of self discovery. In her works, she developed characters who navigated through societal challenges, love and marriage.</p><p>A constant conflict between the main character and the society was much prevalent among her works.</p><p>Her novels also realistically treated subjects like social class, gender and power.</p><p>Some of her most celebrated works are <em>Sense and Sensibility (1811) </em>and <em>Pride and Prejudice (1813). </em>The latter was later turned into a commercial film.</p>