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Quote of the day by Jane Austen: “If I loved you less, I might be able to talk about it more.”

Jane Austen (born in 1775) was an English writer who profoundly influenced character development through her novels in which she gave power to ordinary people.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 06:23 IST
quote of the day

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