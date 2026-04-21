Quote of the day by Jim Carrey: “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”

<p><strong>“Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong><ins>: </ins>In this humorous quote, the actor is playing on the traditional saying that behind every successful man is a great woman.</p><p>By great, most assume a partner who supports a man in all his whims, good or bad.</p><p>To make it more realistic, Carrey implies that men while striving for success are prone to develop an inflated ego and may engage in frivolities. However, a great woman on his side keeps his temperament in check by not boosting his absurdities with excessive praise and admiration.</p><p>While the world sees him with impressed eyes, a supportive partner keeps him grounded. She isn’t flattered with what she sees on the outside but is more interested in his inner world. </p><p>The woman rolling her eyes is the one who sees a man’s true self beneath the social persona.</p><p>When she knows him for who he is, she helps him grow as a person, giving him reality checks from time to time. When others call his ideas monumental, she gauges his actions and behaviour towards the goal. </p><p>This grounding encourages him to strive even harder in life.</p><p><strong><ins>About the actor</ins>: </strong>Jim Carrey (born 1962) is a reputed Canadian American actor and comic, known for his over-the-top performances in many leading roles.</p><p>At the age of eight, Carrey began to make comic faces in front of the mirror, discovering a hidden talent to make people laugh.</p><p>He made his professional debut as a stand up comedian in a Toronto club. </p><p>After moving to the United States, he started to act in Hollywood films, starting mostly with comic roles.</p><p>Carrey scored a hit with three popular films: <em>Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Dumb and Dumber and the Mask (all 1994).</em></p><p>He scored another hit in a film called <em>Liar Liar (1997) </em>where he played the role of a fast-speaking lawyer.</p><p>He earned critical acclaim and Golden Globe Awards for his performances in <em>The Truman Show</em> (1998) and <em>Man on the Moon</em> (1999). </p><p>He turned to comparatively serious roles in the later part of his career to prove his talent beyond comedy. He is also known to be a painter and sculptor.</p>