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Quote of the day by Jim Carrey: “Behind every great man is a woman rolling her eyes.”

At the age of eight, Carrey began to make comic faces in front of the mirror, discovering a hidden talent to make people laugh.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 06:39 IST
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