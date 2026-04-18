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Quote of the day by John Green: “Maybe our favorite quotations say more about us than about the stories and people we're quoting.”

His most famous work The Fault in Our Stars (2012) was later made into a film.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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