<p><strong>“Maybe our favorite quotations say more about us than about the stories and people we're quoting.”</strong> </p><p><ins>Explanation: </ins>The author makes an interesting observation that the quotations people pick often explains a lot about how they feel.</p><p>Green suggests that one might choose quotations written or spoken by other people. Though those words are borrowed, something about those lines deeply resonates with the person. It could be how they perceive the world or what they want to be.</p><p>The author says not much can be understood about the person from the stories they share or the people they talk about. All this information could be superficial or random and not necessarily about them. However, the words they choose often reveal their inner world, one which isn’t easily known to others.</p><p>In today’s context, it could mean the quotes or memes one shares on social media could say a lot about their values, struggles and identity.</p><p><ins>About the author : </ins>John Green is an American author, born in 1977, and is known for his realistic fiction for young adults.</p><p>Born to a business executive, Green grew up in Orlando, Florida and Birmingham. Working as a student chaplain at a children’s hospital, he even thought of becoming a priest.</p><p>Green’s experiences in the hospital, seeing suffering and loss around him, pushed him to become a powerful writer.</p><p>His most famous work <em>The Fault in Our Stars (2012) </em>was later made into a film.</p>