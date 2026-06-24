Quote of the day by John Green: “The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to…”

<p><strong>“The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to forgive.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote touches upon one of the most difficult human experiences, that is dealing with pain caused by loss, betrayal, grief or disappointment.</p><p>It suggests that suffering often traps people in a metaphorical "labyrinth" or maze. When individuals hold on to anger, resentment or a desire for revenge, they can remain emotionally stuck, repeatedly revisiting the same hurtful experiences.</p><p>Forgiveness, according to this idea, is not necessarily about excusing someone's actions or forgetting what happened. Instead, it is about choosing not to let past wounds continue to control one's life. By letting go of bitterness, a person may find a path forward, even if the pain itself never completely disappears.</p><p>The quote also reflects a broader understanding that healing is often an internal process. While people cannot always change what happened to them, they can decide how long they allow those experiences to shape their future.</p>.Quote of the day by Malala Yousafzai: “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world”.<p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>John Green is an American author, educator and content creator best known for his young adult novels, including The Fault in Our Stars, Looking for Alaska, Paper Towns and Turtles All the Way Down.</p><p>The quote comes from his debut novel Looking for Alaska (2005), which follows a group of teenagers grappling with friendship, loss, guilt and the search for meaning.</p><p>Green's works have earned international acclaim for their exploration of adolescence, love, grief and mental health. Beyond writing, he is also known for educational initiatives such as the YouTube channel Crash Course, which has helped make subjects ranging from history and literature to science more accessible to students around the world.</p>