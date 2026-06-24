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Quote of the day by John Green: “The only way out of the labyrinth of suffering is to…”

John Green is an American author, educator and content creator best known for his young adult novels.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 04:46 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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