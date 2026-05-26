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Homeeducation

Quote of the day by John Green: “What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more than a person.”

John Green is an American author, born in 1977, and is known for his realistic fiction for young adults.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 06:05 IST
quote of the day

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