Quote of the day by John Green: “What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more than a person.”

<h3>“What a treacherous thing to believe that a person is more than a person.” </h3><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: The quote implies a human tendency to place another human on a pedestal and treating them as flawless. In other words, idealising a person in one’s mind is to set up a ground of failure for both parties involved.</p><p>For the person who idealises another man, they are likely to get disappointed after witnessing their human flaws. The other way around, the person who is idealised gets to experience so much pressure to live up to the expectations placed on them.</p><p>The author signifies that putting a person on a pedestal is to rob them off of authenticity and vulnerability of being a human being. </p><p>To put it simply, every person is capable of making mistakes and experiencing messy emotions now and then.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong>: John Green is an American author, born in 1977, and is known for his realistic fiction for young adults.</p><p>Born to a business executive, Green grew up in Orlando, Florida and Birmingham. Working as a student chaplain at a children’s hospital, he even thought of becoming a priest.</p><p>Green’s experiences in the hospital, seeing suffering and loss around him, pushed him to become a writer.</p><p>His most famous work <em>The Fault in Our Stars (2012) </em>was later made into a film.</p>