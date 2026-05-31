<p><strong>“Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is to school an intelligence and make it a soul?”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> This quote by John Keats argues that human growth does not happen in spite of difficulties, but often because of them.</p><p>The phrase “school an intelligence” suggests that knowledge alone is not enough. A person may be intelligent, educated, and capable, yet still lack empathy, resilience, wisdom, or depth of character. It is often through setbacks, uncertainty, and struggle that people learn lessons no classroom can teach.</p><p>By saying that pains and troubles “make it a soul” suggests that challenging experiences help transform a person from someone who merely understands the world into someone who truly feels it. Compassion, patience, courage, and perspective are often forged through adversity.</p><p>Instead of romanticising suffering, the quote reflects the belief that difficult experiences can leave behind something valuable: a deeper understanding of oneself and of others.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>The quote is attributed to John Keats, one of the most influential poets of the Romantic era.</p><p>Keats expressed this idea in a letter written in 1819, where he developed what scholars now call the "Vale of Soul-Making" concept. He argued that the world, with all its difficulties and uncertainties, serves as a place where human beings develop character, wisdom, and emotional depth.</p><p>The idea remains relevant more than two centuries later. Sometimes, the experiences people would never choose for themselves become the ones that shape them most profoundly.</p>.Quote of the day by William Faulkner: “You cannot swim for new horizons until…”