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Quote of the day by John Keats: “Do you not see how necessary a world of pains and troubles is…”

Keats expressed this idea in a letter written in 1819, where he developed what scholars now call the "Vale of Soul-Making" concept.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 02:30 IST
EducationliteraturepoetryQuotesquote of the day

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