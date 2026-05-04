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Quote of the day by John Maynard Keynes: “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas…”

The quote highlights that intellectual growth is not only about learning something new but also about unlearning what no longer holds true.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 04:38 IST
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