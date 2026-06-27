Quote of the day by Khaled Hosseini: “And that's the thing about people who mean everything they say. They think everyone else does too.”

<h3><em>“And that's the thing about people who mean everything they say. They think everyone else does too.”</em><strong> </strong></h3><h4><br><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>In this quote, the author implies that psychologically people tend to project their own values upon others. For instance, those who feel keeping things to oneself is the right way to move among people will often think others are secretive.</h4><p>In other words, very often people who express themselves authentically and speak the truth project the same values upon others and expect them to be truthful as well.</p><p>The author suggests, the kind of values one nurtures within themselves, they see the world through a similar lens.</p><p>For instance, people who are habitual liars will always feel others are lying to them.</p><p>Likewise, those who are always their real self will happily believe that others are also showing their authentic self.</p><p><br><strong>About the author: </strong>Khaled Hosseini is an Afghanistan-born American novelist known for his powerful storytelling.</p><p>Born to a diplomat father and teacher mother, his childhood was spent in Kabul. Hosseini attended his university in the United States and came out with a medical degree.</p><p>For some time, he treated novel writing as a side hustle as opposed to his main line of work.</p><p>In 2003, Hosseini published <em>The</em> <em>Kite Runner, </em>the story of a young Afghan boy in the backdrop of a tumultuous event. The work got him recognition and encouraged him to go full time into writing.</p>