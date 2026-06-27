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Quote of the day by Khaled Hosseini: “And that's the thing about people who mean everything they say. They think everyone else does too.”

Khaled Hosseini is an Afghanistan-born American novelist known for his powerful storytelling.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 07:32 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 07:32 IST
quote of the day

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