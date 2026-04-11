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Quote of the day by Khaled Hosseini: “Children aren’t coloring books. You don’t get to fill them with your favorite colors.”

Khaled Hosseini is an Afghanistan-born American novelist known for his powerful storytelling.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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