<p><strong>“Children aren’t coloring books. You don’t get to fill them with your favorite colors.”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>The quote is a reminder though children come through parents, they are independent individuals having their own mind.</p><p>It is common for parents to project their unfulfilled dreams or beliefs upon their children, however, Hosseini argues that children are not like a coloring book with pre-defined boundaries, ready to be filled with borrowed colors.</p><p>Hosseini is implying that any parent must not force their kids into doing things like choosing a specific career, playing only a particular sport, pursuing them for a hobby of their desire or forcing them into a belief which might not align with how they see the world.</p><p>They must instead allow children to develop their own sense of self and provide them with an environment where they bloom into their full potential, having their own unique outlook on life.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Khaled Hosseini is an Afghanistan-born American novelist known for his powerful storytelling.</p><p>Born to a diplomat father and a teacher mother, his childhood was spent in Kabul. Hosseini attended his university in the United States and came out with a medical degree.</p><p>For some time, he treated novel writing as a side hustle as opposed to his main line of work.</p><p>In 2003, Hosseini published <em>The</em> <em>Kite Runner, </em>the story of a young Afghan boy in the backdrop of a tumultuous event. The work got him recognition and encouraged him to go full time into writing.</p>