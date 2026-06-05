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Quote of the day by Louisa May Alcott: “I am not afraid of storms…”

Louisa May Alcott was an American novelist best known for her classic novel Little Women.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 04:38 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 04:38 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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