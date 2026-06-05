Quote of the day by Louisa May Alcott: “I am not afraid of storms…”

<p><strong>“I am not afraid of storms, for I am learning how to sail my ship.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>Alcott uses the image of a ship navigating rough seas to describe the challenges people face in life. Storms represent the difficulties that test us like failures, heartbreaks, unexpected setbacks, criticism, loss or periods of uncertainty. The ship represents ourselves and our ability to steer through those experiences.</p><p>What makes the quote powerful is that it does not claim the storms are easy or pleasant. Instead, it suggests that difficulties become less frightening when we recognise them as part of the learning process.</p><p>The quote also carries a quieter lesson about resilience. Learning to sail does not mean controlling the weather. It means learning how to respond when circumstances are beyond our control. Strength lies not in avoiding uncertainty, but in developing the ability to adapt to it.</p><p>The quote reminds us that challenges are not always signs that we are losing our way. Sometimes they are evidence that we are learning, growing and becoming capable of navigating waters we once feared.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Louisa May Alcott was an American novelist best known for her classic novel Little Women. </p><p>Her writing often explored themes of perseverance, independence, personal growth and the resilience of ordinary people facing life's challenges.</p>