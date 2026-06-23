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Quote of the day by Malala Yousafzai: “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world”

Malala became internationally known for advocating girls' education in Pakistan's Swat Valley, where the Taliban had imposed restrictions on girls attending school.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 05:06 IST
EducationwomenMalala YousafzaiQuotesMalala Dayquote of the day

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