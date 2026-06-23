Quote of the day by Malala Yousafzai: “One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world”

<p><strong>"One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>This quote captures a powerful idea: meaningful change does not always begin with governments, institutions or large movements. Sometimes, it begins in a classroom.</p><p>Malala Yousafzai highlights the transformative power of education. The quote suggests that education is more than just academic learning. It gives people the ability to think independently, question injustice, make informed decisions and improve their circumstances. A single educated child can influence a family, a community and, over time, society as a whole.</p><p>The quote serves as a reminder that progress often begins with small actions. While global challenges may appear overwhelming, investing in education remains one of the most effective ways to create long-term social change. Classrooms are not merely places of learning, but spaces where futures are shaped and possibilities are created.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist and the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. She became internationally known for advocating girls' education in Pakistan's Swat Valley, where the Taliban had imposed restrictions on girls attending school.</p><p>In October 2012, at the age of 15, she survived an assassination attempt by the Taliban while returning home from school. Following her recovery, she continued campaigning for universal access to education and became a global symbol of resilience and educational rights.</p><p>The quote was delivered during her address to the United Nations Youth Assembly on July 12, 2013, her 16th birthday, which later came to be known as "Malala Day". In the speech, she emphasised the importance of education in combating poverty, conflict and inequality.</p>