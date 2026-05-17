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Quote of the day by Margaret Atwood: “A word after a word after a word is power.”

Atwood is best known for works such as The Handmaid's Tale, Alias Grace, and Oryx and Crake.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 02:30 IST
EducationLanguageQuotesMargaret Atwoodquote of the day

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