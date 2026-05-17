Quote of the day by Margaret Atwood: “A word after a word after a word is power.”

<p><strong>“A word after a word after a word is power.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Here, Margaret Atwood highlights the cumulative strength of language. A single word may appear small or insignificant on its own, but when words are continuously spoken, written, remembered, and shared, they begin to shape thoughts, emotions, relationships, and even societies.</p><p>The repetition in the quote, “a word after a word after a word,” mirrors the process of writing itself. </p><p>Stories, speeches, laws, poems, protests, histories, and conversations are all built gradually, one word at a time. Yet together, they can influence how people think, what they believe, and how they understand the world around them.</p><p>The line is about the enduring impact of language. It suggests that words are not passive tools, they can persuade, preserve memory, challenge authority, inspire change, or give shape to experiences that might otherwise remain unspoken.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Margaret Atwood (born 1939) is a Canadian novelist, poet, essayist, and literary critic, widely regarded as one of the most influential contemporary writers in English literature.</p><p>She is best known for works such as The Handmaid's Tale, Alias Grace, and Oryx and Crake. Her writing often explores themes of language, power, gender, politics, memory, and control.</p>.Quote of the day by Alice Walker: “The most common way people give up their power is by thinking they don’t have any.”\n\n