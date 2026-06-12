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Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “A successful book is not made of what is in it…”

Born Samuel Langhorne Clemens, Twain is best known for classics such as The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 04:22 IST
EducationbookliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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