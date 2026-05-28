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Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “I was gratified to be able to answer promptly, and I did. I said I didn’t know.”

Mark Twain (born 1835, Missouri) was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:33 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:33 IST
quote of the day

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