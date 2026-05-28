Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “I was gratified to be able to answer promptly, and I did. I said I didn’t know.”

<h3><strong>“I was gratified to be able to answer promptly, and I did. I said I didn’t know.” </strong></h3><h4><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: In this humorous quote, the author implies the power of being honest about not knowing enough about a situation.</strong></h4><p>The quote effectively pokes intellectual arrogance where a person tries to hide gaps in knowledge by giving fabricated answers or offering unhelpful answers just to sound aware.</p><p>The author implies that one must not hesitate to show their ignorance about a subject with utmost certainty. By being honest, they can exercise curiosity and seek a factual explanation from those who may know more about the subject.</p><p>Instead of stammering, filling in gaps with false information, the author suggests it is wise to be upfront about not knowing the answer to a problem.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Mark Twain (born 1835, Missouri) was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic. Having lost his father early in life, Twain was forced to start as a typesetter for local newspapers.</p><p>Spending his childhood along the Mississippi, Twain had opportunities for exploration and adventure.</p><p>Twain got his pilot’s license in 1859 and spent much time moving up and down the river. A large part of his life was marked by movement. His explorations and adventures during this period served as chronicles for some of his most celebrated work such as <em>The Innocents Abroad (1869), Roughing It (1872) </em>and <em>Life on Mississippi (1883).</em></p><p>Among his most celebrated novels were <em>The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) </em>and <em>The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885).</em></p><p>As a distinctive humourist and moralist, he also became a distinguished public figure. </p>