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Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions...."

His explorations and adventures during this period served as chronicles for some of his most celebrated work such as The Innocents Abroad (1869), Roughing It (1872) and Life on Mississippi (1883).
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:18 IST
Educationquote of the day

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