Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”

Mark Twain (born 1835, Missouri) was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 May 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us