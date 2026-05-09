Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”

<p><strong>“Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.”</strong></p><p><ins>Explanation</ins>: The quote by Twain is an important reminder to maintain self respect and dignity in relationships.</p><p>In other words, the author is implying that one must match energy in any connection. Healthy human connections must work on reciprocation and not one sided efforts. </p><p>The author is suggesting that if the other person is not making us the priority, one must not make them the center of their world.</p><p>The quote is also a reminder to actively work on one’s self worth and confidence.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Mark Twain (born 1835, Missouri) was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic. Having lost his father early in life, Twain was forced to start as a typesetter for local newspapers.</p><p>Spending his childhood along the Mississippi, Twain had opportunities for exploration and adventure.</p><p>Twain got his pilot’s license in 1859 and spent much time moving up and down the river. A large part of his life was marked by movement. His explorations and adventures during this period served as chronicles for some of his most celebrated work such as <em>The Innocents Abroad (1869), Roughing It (1872) </em>and <em>Life on Mississippi (1883).</em></p><p>Among his most celebrated novels were <em>The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) </em>and <em>The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885).</em></p><p>As a distinctive humourist and moralist, he also became a distinguished public figure. </p>