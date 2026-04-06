<p><strong>“Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect.”</strong></p><p>Explanation: In the quote, the author is implying a herd mentality, a tendency of the mind to conform to popular opinion on something without having to think for themselves.</p><p>In today’s context, it could be to stand by an opinion which is most comfortable for the majority of people to accept but not necessarily aligning with a person’s own set of beliefs.</p><p>The author is encouraging people to always question one’s thoughts and beliefs and to understand where they are coming from.</p><p>Sometimes a person’s thoughts are not their own, they are passed on by family, social forces or borrowed stereotypes. A person might choose to believe in them to avoid conflict or displease people.</p><p>The author is saying it is important for people to always be sure if their stance on something is coming from their own logic and not from a desire to fit in.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Mark Twain (born 1835, Missouri) was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic. Having lost his father early in life, Twain was forced to start as a typesetter for local newspapers.</p><p>Spending his childhood along the Mississippi, Twain had opportunities for exploration and adventure.</p><p>Twain got his pilot’s license in 1859 and spent much time moving up and down the river. A large part of his life was marked by movement and travel. His explorations and adventures during this period served as chronicles for some of his most celebrated work such as <em>The Innocents Abroad (1869), Roughing It (1872) </em>and <em>Life on Mississippi (1883).</em></p><p>Among his most celebrated novels were <em>The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) </em>and <em>The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1885).</em></p><p>As a distinctive humourist and moralist, he also became a distinguished public figure. </p>