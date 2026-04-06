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Quote of the day by Mark Twain: “Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to reform (or pause and reflect).”

Mark Twain was a distinguished American novelist, essayist, journalist and literary critic.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:19 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:19 IST
quote of the day

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