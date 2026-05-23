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Quote of the day by Mary Wollstonecraft: “I do not wish women to have power over men, but over themselves”

Mary Wollstonecraft (born 1759) was an English author and a strong advocate of women’s rights.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 07:01 IST
quote of the day

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