<p><strong>“When the world told the caterpillar its life was over, the butterfly objected, ‘My life has just begun.’”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through the metaphor of a caterpillar turning into a butterfly, the quote explores how change is often misunderstood while it is happening.</p><p>From the outside, transformation can look like collapse, loss, or disappearance. The caterpillar entering a cocoon may seem as though it has reached the end of its journey. But the quote suggests that this moment is actually not loss, but transition.</p><p>What appears to be failure or an ending may eventually lead to growth, clarity, or an entirely new phase of life.</p><p>At its core, the quote is about perspective. It reminds readers that transformation is rarely comfortable or immediately visible.</p><p>The butterfly’s response, “my life has just begun,” shifts the meaning of the entire situation. What others see as loss, the butterfly experiences as emergence.</p><p><strong>About the author:</strong> Matshona Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean-born author, philosopher, and motivational writer known for his short reflective quotes and writings on growth, resilience, hope, and human nature.</p><p>Many of his quotes focus on overcoming difficulty, embracing uncertainty, and recognising growth within challenging phases of life, themes that are strongly reflected in this quote about the caterpillar and the butterfly.</p>.Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “There is no greater agony than…”