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Quote of the day by Matshona Dhliwayo: “When the world told the caterpillar its life was over…”

Matshona Dhliwayo is a Zimbabwean-born and Canada-based author, philosopher, and motivational writer.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 02:30 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 02:30 IST
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