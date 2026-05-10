Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “I can be changed by what happens to me…”

The quote is widely associated with Maya Angelou’s reflections on resilience, identity, and human dignity.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 02:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 May 2026, 02:30 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

Follow us on :

Follow Us