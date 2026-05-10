Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “I can be changed by what happens to me…”

<p><strong>“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> In this quote, Maya Angelou acknowledges that life experiences, especially painful or difficult ones, inevitably leave an impact on people. Challenges, failures, grief, or disappointment can shape the way a person thinks, feels, and sees the world.</p><p>However, she draws a clear distinction between being changed and being reduced. To be changed means to learn, adapt, or grow through experience. To be reduced, on the other hand, would mean allowing those experiences to diminish one’s sense of self, confidence, or humanity.</p><p>The quote reflects the idea that hardship does not have to define a person completely. Even after setbacks or suffering, individuals still retain the ability to move forward without losing their dignity or inner strength.</p><p>Rather than denying pain, Angelou’s words recognise it honestly while also asserting personal resilience. The line ultimately speaks about refusing to let negative experiences shrink one’s identity, potential, or spirit.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Maya Angelou (1928–2014) was an American poet, memoirist, civil rights activist, and one of the most influential literary voices of the twentieth century. Her works often explored themes of resilience, race, identity, trauma, and personal strength.</p><p>She is best known for her acclaimed memoir I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, which chronicled her early life and became a landmark work in autobiographical literature. Through both her writing and public life, Angelou became widely recognised for her reflections on courage, survival, and self-worth.</p>.Quote for the day by Maya Angelou\n“I have learned that people will forget what you said..."\n