Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “There is no greater agony than…”

<p><strong>“There is no greater agony than bearing untold stories inside you.”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation:</strong> Here, the “untold stories” Maya Angelou refers to are not just literal narratives, but also truths, identities, and lived experiences that people often carry within themselves, sometimes out of fear, shame, or circumstance.</p><p>Angelou suggests that this act of holding back can be deeply agonising. The pain does not come from the experiences themselves alone, but from the inability to release or articulate them. In this sense, expression becomes not just an act of creativity, but one of survival and healing.</p><p>The quote also highlights the importance of voice, the courage it takes to speak, write, or share one’s truth. By framing silence as a form of suffering, Angelou underscores how storytelling, in any form, can be a way of reclaiming power and making sense of one’s life.</p><p>Anglou wrote this in her most popular work ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,’ originally published in 1969.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Maya Angelou (1928-2014) was an American poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist, widely celebrated for her powerful writing on identity, race, and resilience. Her work often drew from her own life experiences, giving voice to struggles that were both deeply personal and widely relatable.</p><p>She is best known for her autobiographical work ‘I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings,’ which remains a landmark in modern literature. Angelou’s writing continues to resonate for its honesty, emotional depth, and its insistence on the importance of telling one’s story.</p>