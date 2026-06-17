Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

<p><strong>“You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong>: This quote by celebrated American poet, author and civil rights activist Maya Angelou challenges a common misconception that creativity is a limited resource. Many people treat creativity as something that can be exhausted, that ideas eventually run out, inspiration dries up, or talent diminishes with use. Angelou suggests the opposite.</p><p>Creativity grows through practice. The more we write, paint, compose, solve problems, experiment or imagine, the more naturally new ideas emerge. Each creative act often leads to another, opening new ways of thinking and seeing the world.</p><p>Creativity thrives when people are willing to explore possibilities, make mistakes and approach problems from different perspectives. Innovation in science, technology, literature, art and even everyday life often begins with the courage to think differently.</p><p>The fear of running out of ideas often prevents people from creating in the first place. Yet, according to Angelou, the act of creating is precisely what generates more creativity.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Maya Angelou (1928–2014) was an American poet, memoirist, educator and civil rights activist whose work inspired millions around the world. Best known for her autobiography I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, Angelou wrote extensively about identity, resilience, freedom and human potential. </p>