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Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “You can't use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have.”

Maya Angelou (1928–2014) was an American poet, memoirist, educator and civil rights activist.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 05:04 IST
EducationCreativityQuotesquote of the day

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