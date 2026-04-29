Quote of the day by Nassim Nicholas Taleb: “When people call you intelligent it is almost always because...."

<p><strong>“When people call you intelligent it is almost always because they agree with you. Otherwise they just call you arrogant.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote implies that ‘intelligence’ is a subjective label and people often don’t distribute it on others with a sense of objectivity.</p><p>The quote suggests that people consider another person intelligent when the other person's perspective confirms their bias or stereotypes. </p><p>In other words, if a person’s beliefs get refuted by another person, they will have an innate tendency to protect their view on the subject. They might do it so by dismissing a logical point as unintelligent or coming from a place of arrogance.</p><p>The saying also implies that often intelligence is disruptive, non-traditional and might not come in compliance with others. Hence, others might dismiss it as unconventional or egocentric.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>Nassim Nicholas Taleb is a Lebanese American mathematician, professor and a philosophical essayist who explored themes of risk, probability, randomness and uncertainty in his works.</p><p>His most famous work <em>Incerto ( a five-volume work) </em>offers a philosophical discourse on the concept of uncertainty. </p><p>The quote has been borrowed from his work <em>The Bed of Procrustes (2010).</em></p>