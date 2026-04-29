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Quote of the day by Nassim Nicholas Taleb: “When people call you intelligent it is almost always because...."

Nassim Nicholas Taleb is a Lebanese American mathematician, professor and a philosophical essayist who explored themes of risk, probability, randomness and uncertainty in his works.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 10:18 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 10:18 IST
quote of the day

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