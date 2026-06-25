Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela: “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by…”

<p><strong>“Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote reminds us that true character is revealed not by achievements alone, but by how a person responds to setbacks and adversity.</p><p>Success is often the most visible part of any journey. What remains hidden are the failures, disappointments, mistakes and obstacles that precede it. Mandela's words encourage people to look beyond outcomes and recognise the persistence, resilience and determination required to overcome difficulties.</p><p>The quote also challenges the common tendency to view failure as something negative. Instead, it presents failure as a natural part of growth. Every setback offers an opportunity to learn, adapt and try again. In this sense, resilience becomes a more meaningful measure of success than achievements themselves</p><p>Ultimately, the quote suggests that greatness is not built on never falling down, but on repeatedly finding the strength to rise again.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) was a South African lawyer, anti-apartheid activist and politician who spent nearly three decades in prison for his opposition to the apartheid regime.</p><p>After his release in 1990, Mandela played a central role in negotiations that ended apartheid and paved the way for democratic elections in South Africa. In 1994, he became the country's first Black President.</p><p>Mandela was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993, jointly with former South African President F W de Klerk, for their efforts to peacefully dismantle apartheid. Throughout his life, he became a global symbol of courage, reconciliation, perseverance and the struggle for justice and equality.</p>