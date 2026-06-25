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Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela: “Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by…”

Nelson Mandela (1918-2013) was a South African lawyer, anti-apartheid activist and politician.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:27 IST
EducationNelson MandelaQuotesquote of the day

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