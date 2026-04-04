<p><strong>“I am so clever that sometimes I don't understand a single word of what I am saying”</strong></p><p><strong>Explanation: </strong>In this quote, Wilde mocks performative wit, a tendency among people to sound more intelligent than others.</p><p>The quote is borrowed from his famous work ‘<em>The Happy Prince and Other Tales’, </em>spoken by a fictional character named <em>Remarkable Rocket.</em></p><p>The character is a prudent man who amuses himself with big talks and clever words, some of which even he himself doesn’t understand.</p><p>He often has long conversations with himself because he believes there is no one smarter than him.</p><p>Wilde used this character to mock people who don’t speak to provide clarity but to sound intellectual, prioritizing words over substance.</p><p><strong>About the author: </strong>Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet and playwright (born in 1854). He was born to a father who was a leading eye surgeon and a mother who was a literary artist. Taught at Oxford college, he became a part of the aesthetic movement.</p><p>Among his most celebrated works were a comedy ‘<em>The Importance of Being Earnest' (1895),</em> a novel ‘<em>The Picture of Dorian Gray’ (1891) and others.</em></p><p>His personal life was turbulent as he got involved into an extramarital relationship with Lord Alfred Douglas, an English poet and journalist. Wilde found himself dragged into a trial when Douglas’ father accused him of homosexuality. He was subjected to hard labour for two years. By the time he came out of the trial, his reputation was ruined and his health was irrevocably damaged.</p>