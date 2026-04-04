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Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “I am so clever that sometimes I don't understand a single word of what I am saying”

Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet and playwright, known for his novels and comedies.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 05:00 IST
Thoughtquote of the day

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