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Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than...”

Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet, playwright and novelist best known for works such as The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 04:40 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 04:40 IST
EducationQuotesOscar Wildequote of the day

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