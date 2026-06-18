Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than...”

<p><strong>“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong><ins>:</ins> This quote by Oscar Wilde highlights a simple but often overlooked truth: good intentions matter, but actions matter more.</p><p>People frequently speak about wanting to help others, support a cause, or make a positive difference in the world. Yet intentions, no matter how noble, remain ideas until they are translated into action. According to Wilde, even the smallest gesture of kindness such as a word of encouragement, a helping hand, a thoughtful message, or a moment of patience, carries more value than elaborate plans that never move beyond thought.</p><p>The quote also reminds us that kindness does not have to be dramatic or life-changing to be meaningful. Everyday acts often have a deeper impact than we realise. A teacher taking extra time to guide a struggling student, a stranger offering assistance, or a friend simply listening during a difficult moment can leave a lasting impression.</p><p>In a world where people often wait for the perfect opportunity to make a difference, Wilde's words encourage us to start with what we can do now.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Oscar Wilde was an Irish poet, playwright and novelist best known for works such as The Picture of Dorian Gray and The Importance of Being Earnest. </p><p>Renowned for his wit and sharp observations on society, Wilde's writings continue to be celebrated for their insight into human nature, morality and relationships.</p>