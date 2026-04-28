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Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “To live is the rarest thing in the world…”

The quote is often attributed to his essay “The Soul of Man Under Socialism”, originally published back in 1891.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 04:27 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 04:27 IST
EducationliteratureOscar Wildequote of the day

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