Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: “To live is the rarest thing in the world…”

<p><strong>“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>In this line, Oscar Wilde draws a distinction between merely existing and truly living. He suggests that many people go through life passively, following routines, expectations, and social norms, without fully engaging with their own individuality or experiences. In doing so, he implies that despite there being billions of lives on Earth, truly living remains rare.</p><p>To “exist” here implies a life driven by habit or conformity, while to “live” means being conscious, expressive, and authentic. Wilde’s idea points towards living with intention, embracing creativity, emotions, and personal freedom rather than simply moving through life on autopilot.</p><p>The quote is often attributed to his essay “The Soul of Man Under Socialism”, originally published back in 1891.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins></strong>Oscar Wilde (1854–1900) was an Irish playwright, poet, and essayist, widely known for his wit, sharp social commentary, and flamboyant style. He was a leading figure in the Aesthetic Movement, which emphasised art for art’s sake and valued beauty and individual expression over rigid moral standards.</p><p>Wilde is best known for works such as ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ and ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray,’ where he often critiqued Victorian society, its hypocrisy, and its restrictive norms. His writing frequently explored themes of identity and freedom, including in the said quote.</p>