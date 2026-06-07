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Quote of the day by Pablo Picasso: "The meaning of life is to find your gift..."

Pablo Picasso was a Spanish painter, sculptor and one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 03:30 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 03:30 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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