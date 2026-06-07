Quote of the day by Pablo Picasso: "The meaning of life is to find your gift..."

<p><strong>“The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote draws a distinction between two journeys that often unfold side by side.</p><p>The first is the journey of discovery. Every person possesses certain strengths, talents, passions or qualities that make them unique. For some, it may be a talent for art, music or writing. For others, it may be an ability to teach, lead, solve problems, care for others or bring people together. Finding one's gift is not always easy. It often requires patience, curiosity and the willingness to explore different paths before understanding what truly comes naturally.</p><p>But Picasso suggests that discovering a gift is only half the story. The greater purpose lies in sharing it.</p><p>A talent gains meaning when it contributes to something beyond oneself. A teacher shares knowledge. A doctor heals. An artist creates work that moves people. Even acts of kindness, empathy and generosity can be gifts that enrich the lives of others.</p><p>The quote reminds us that success is not merely about personal achievement or recognition. It is also about what we do with the abilities and opportunities we have been given.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Pablo Picasso was a Spanish painter, sculptor and one of the most influential artists of the twentieth century. </p><p>Best known for pioneering the Cubist movement, he transformed the world of modern art through his creativity and constant experimentation.</p>.Quote of the day by Fyodor Dostoevsky: “The mystery of human existence lies not in just staying alive...”