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Quote of the day by Plutarch: “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”

Plutarch was a Greek philosopher, historian and essayist who lived between approximately 46 CE and 120 CE during the early Roman Empire.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 04:46 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 04:46 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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