Quote of the day by Plutarch: “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”

<p><strong>"The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote challenges a common assumption about education, that learning is simply about collecting information. By comparing the mind to a fire rather than a vessel, Plutarch suggests that the purpose of education is not merely to fill people with facts, but to spark curiosity, imagination and a desire to learn.</p><p>A vessel is passive; it receives whatever is poured into it. A fire, however, is active. Once lit, it grows on its own. In the same way, meaningful learning happens when people become curious enough to ask questions, explore ideas and seek knowledge independently.</p><p>Many educators and scholars have interpreted this quote as a reminder that good teaching is not about memorisation alone. Instead, it is about encouraging critical thinking and nurturing a lifelong love for learning.</p><p>The quote remains relevant today, particularly at a time when information is available almost instantly through books, the internet and artificial intelligence tools. In such a world, the ability to think, question and remain curious may be more valuable than simply remembering facts.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Plutarch was a Greek philosopher, historian and essayist who lived between approximately 46 CE and 120 CE during the early Roman Empire. He is best known for Parallel Lives, a collection of biographies comparing famous Greek and Roman leaders, and Moralia, a series of essays on ethics, politics, religion and education.</p><p>His writings have influenced generations of thinkers, scholars and statesmen across Europe and beyond. Although written nearly two thousand years ago, many of Plutarch's observations on education, character and public life continue to be widely quoted and discussed today.</p>