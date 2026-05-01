Quote of the day by Rabindranath Tagore: "A mind all logic is like..."

<p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> In this line, Rabindranath Tagore reflects on the limitations of pure rationality. By comparing an entirely logical mind to “a knife all blade,” he suggests that while logic is sharp and powerful, it can also become harmful when it lacks balance.</p><p>A knife without a handle cannot be held safely and similarly, a mind driven only by logic, without emotion, empathy, or imagination, can end up hurting the very person who relies on it. Tagore is not dismissing logic, but cautioning against an excess of it.</p><p>The quote highlights the need for harmony between reason and emotions. While logic helps us analyse and make sense of the world, it is emotion and intuition that allow us to connect, create, and understand human experiences more deeply.</p><p><strong>About the author:</strong> Rabindranath Tagore (1861–1941) was an Indian poet, writer, philosopher, and polymath, and the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. His work spans poetry, music, art, and education, and continues to influence thought and culture in India and beyond.</p><p>He is best known for works such as Gitanjali, which brought him global recognition. </p>