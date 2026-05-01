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Quote of the day by Rabindranath Tagore: "A mind all logic is like..."

Tagore's work spans poetry, music, art, and education, and continues to influence thought and culture in India and beyond.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 04:55 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 04:55 IST
EducationRabindranath TagoreQuotesquote of the day

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