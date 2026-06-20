Quote of the day by Rumi: “If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.”

<h2><em>“If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.”</em></h2><p><br><strong><ins>Explanation</ins></strong><ins>:</ins> This powerful quote by Sufi mystic Rumi encourages people to shift their perspective from despair to inward empowerment in painful situations. Very often when a person gets hit with obstacles and hardships, they tend to feel confused, hopeless and discouraged. However, the author encourages one to believe more in their own strength and resilience to go through a situation.</p><p>The poet says people often depend on other outer circumstances to rescue them from a difficult situation but they may already have all the resources in them to come out of it be it awareness, hope and the wisdom to see the situation through a different lens.</p><p><br><strong><ins>About the author</ins></strong><ins>:</ins> Jalal al-Din Rumi (born 1207) was a Sufi mystic and poet who wrote in Persian language. He was immensely celebrated for his lyrics and spiritual poetry.</p><p>As per records, his experience of love, longing and loss made him turn to poetry. </p><p>His work became a cornerstone of Persian mystical poetry and was hailed by Sufis.</p><p>After his death, his followers formed a Sufi order based on his principles and known for its ritualistic spiritual dance.</p><p>His work continues to get translated by others, making him one of the most influential poets of all times.</p>