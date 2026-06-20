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Quote of the day by Rumi: “If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.”

Jalal al-Din Rumi (born 1207) was a Sufi mystic and poet who wrote in Persian language. He was immensely celebrated for his lyrics and spiritual poetry.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 06:57 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 06:57 IST
quote of the day

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