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Quote of the day by Rumi : “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

Jalal al-Din Rumi (born 1207) was a Sufi mystic and poet who wrote in Persian language. He was celebrated for his lyrics and spiritual poetry.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 05:00 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 05:00 IST
quote of the day

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