Quote of the day by Rumi : “Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”

<p><strong>“Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I am changing myself.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation: </ins></strong> This famous quote by the Persian poet and mystic Rumi speaks about an ego-driven world where people try changing the world when things don’t work out for them in a situation. The instinctive tendency is to fix the world and people around us to feel better.</p><p>In other words, the mystic is implying a life based on external focus where others determine and influence our emotional states all the time.</p><p>For instance, another person becomes responsible for our happiness and likewise for one's sadness.</p><p>However, as one becomes self aware, they tend to turn inside and start to control their own responses to situations, particularly in unpleasant circumstances.</p><p>The quote also challenges the illusion that one can control other people or the life around them.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Jalal al-Din Rumi (born 1207) was a Sufi mystic and poet who wrote in Persian language. He was celebrated for his lyrics and spiritual poetry.</p><p>As per records, his experience of love, longing and loss made him turn to poetry. </p><p>His work became a cornerstone of Persian mystical poetry and was hailed by Sufis.</p><p>After his death, his followers formed a Sufi order based on his principles and known for its ritualistic spiritual dance.</p><p>His work continues to get translated by others, making him one of the most influential poets of all times.</p>