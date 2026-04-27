Quote of the day by Salman Rushdie: “To understand just one life you have to swallow the world ...."

<p><strong>“To understand just one life you have to swallow the world ... do you wonder, then, that I was a heavy child?”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> This quote has been borrowed from Salman Rushdie’s famous novel <em>The Midnight Children</em> and implies that to understand one single life, one needs to have a context of where they are coming from, the chaotic history of their nation and world around them.</p><p>In other words, a life is shaped by multiple forces around them, including cultural, political, personal and even global influences. Each event in the world has an impression on a life and every person carries an invisible heavy psychological and historical baggage on their back.</p><p>It also implies that no human being exists in complete isolation and there is an interconnectedness with the world outside. One cannot study a person without knowing what has been happening around them for years.</p><p>The author compares the character of <em>Saleem</em> to a heavy child because the small kid is literally carrying the history of his country, the emotional burden of his passed on fellowmen, all inside him. To understand a child, his behaviour, his psychological blueprint, one has to understand the social, political and situational circumstances amidst which they grew up in.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author </ins></strong> Salman Rushdie (born in 1947) is an Indian based British-American author whose works have been both influential and controversial.</p><p>Known for his sensitive religious and political writings, his work <em>Midnight’s Children </em>received recognition. However, another work <em>The Satanic Verses </em>landed as a controversial artwork which turned people against him. In 1989, some spiritual leaders in Iran had issued a fatwa against him (legal opinion) and other Muslim communities called his work blasphemous.</p><p>Recently in 2022, the author was attacked and seriously injured while he was on the stage at a literary event in New York.</p>