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Quote of the day by Salman Rushdie: “To understand just one life you have to swallow the world ...."

Recently in 2022, the author was attacked and seriously injured while he was on the stage at a literary event in New York.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 06:43 IST
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